By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Jordan Poole had a scorching start on Sunday as the Golden State Warriors took on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in their highly-anticipated Christmas day matchup. The Dubs guard dropped 17 points in the first quarter as he did his best to help Warriors fans forget aboutStephen Curry’s injury absence.

Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma took notice. The 27-year-old forward couldn’t help but point out how Poole currently possesses an unfair advantage over everyone else in the NBA. According to Kuz, Poole has a special “cheat code” that comes in the form of the GOAT shooter:

“Imagine being Jordan Poole. Has Steph to mentor every night lol cheat code!!!!” Kuzma wrote.

Well, he’s not lying. Very few players have the privilege of having Stephen Curry as their mentor. Jordan Poole is one of this select few, and it’s definitely an edge that he’s more than willing to take advantage of.

True enough, Steph was on Poole’s ear after his first-quarter eruption against the Grizzlies:

Steph mentoring Jordan Poole during his 17 point first quarter. 🗣️👀#NBAXmas | Live on ABC & ESPN 🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/7BKgThLs66 — NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2022

Right now, with Curry sidelined with a shoulder injury, Poole has no other choice but to step up in his stead. Guys like Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, among others, will be integral in filling the void Steph has left in his absence, but there’s no denying that much of the heavy lifting will need to be done by Poole — especially after he secured a big-money extension with the Warriors just this summer.

Poole has a tremendous opportunity on his hands on Christmas day against one of the top teams in the NBA today and knowing this dude, he’s going to be taking full advantage of the spotlight.