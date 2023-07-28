As the 2023 NFL season looms on the horizon, fantasy football enthusiasts are fervently evaluating players and formulating their draft strategies. One name that's causing a stir among fantasy managers is Atlanta Falcons tight end, Kyle Pitts. With a remarkable rookie season and boundless growth potential, Pitts emerges as a compelling prospect for the upcoming fantasy football campaign. In this comprehensive piece, we will delve into Pitts's impressive performance. We will also look at his pivotal role in the Falcons' offense, and why he should be a prime target for fantasy managers in the coming season.

Rookie Sensation and Unleashed Potential

When the Falcons selected Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, expectations were sky-high. Pitts swiftly justified the faith placed in him. He showcased why he was hailed as one of the most exceptional tight-end prospects in history. In his debut season, he amassed an astounding 110 targets, 68 receptions, and an impressive 1,026 receiving yards. As such, he etched his name in the history books as the first rookie tight end to surpass the 1,000-yard milestone since the legendary Mike Ditka accomplished the feat back in 1961. This extraordinary performance earned Pitts the title of TE6 in the realm of fantasy football, solidifying his status as a true standout.

Pitts's prodigious rookie success, however, was followed by a rather disappointing sophomore campaign. Pitts played just 10 games in 2022. He tallied just 59 targets and 356 receiving yards. His average yards per catch also went down from 15.1 in 2021 to 12.7 in 2022. His injury status, of course, was a big reason for that.

Injury Status

Kyle Pitts has had some injury concerns heading into the 2023 NFL season. He underwent knee surgery in the 2022 season, which caused him to miss the remainder of the year. However, the Falcons and head coach Arthur Smith have expressed that they are not concerned about the injury impacting Pitts's performance in 2023.

Pitts's knee injury was initially not expected to be serious, but it ended up requiring surgery. While the injury may have been a setback, it is important to note that Pitts's talent and potential remain intact. As he enters his third season, fantasy managers should monitor his recovery and any updates on his health. However, there is optimism that he will be ready to contribute in 2023.

Unraveling Pitts's Role in the Falcons' Offense

The Atlanta Falcons offense is poised to undergo some transformations. Traditionally known for their run-heavy approach, whispers in the NFL corridors suggest that the Falcons will opt for a more pass-oriented approach this time around. This strategic shift could prove to be a boon for Pitts's fantasy outlook. With the Falcons keen on diversifying their offense and leveraging the skills of their playmakers, Pitts is expected to receive more targets and opportunities to shine on the gridiron.

Moreover, the departure of Olamide Zaccheaus, one of the Falcons' receiving options, has cleared the path for even more targets to head Pitts's way. As the team relies on fewer receiving options, the young tight end is likely to become an even more indispensable part of the Falcons' passing game. Pitts's imposing combination of size, speed, and route-running prowess makes him a daunting matchup for opposing defenses. In critical situations, he has the potential to be a red-zone threat and a reliable target for his quarterback.

The Falcons' Team Outlook

The Falcons should exhibit a greater balance between their identity as a run-heavy team and having a more pass-centric approach. The addition of Bijan Robinson with a top-10 pick suggests that the Falcons will continue to rely on their potent running game. However, the departure of Zaccheaus has opened up a treasure trove of additional targets for Kyle Pitts. Again, this should potentially lead to an uptick in opportunities for both Pitts and star WR Drake London.

The success of the Falcons in the upcoming season will pivot on the performance of their quarterback, Desmond Ridder, who is set to embark on his first full season as a starter. Sure, some may say that the Falcons' offensive strategy may not be optimally suited for Pitts's fantasy football prospects. Still, his remarkable talent and pivotal role in the Falcons' passing game make him an attractive option for fantasy managers seeking a high-upside tight end.

A High-Risk, High-Reward Proposition

Despite Pitts's undeniable potential, it's imperative to acknowledge the inherent risk that comes with investing in a third-year player. Inconsistencies in performance are not uncommon for players at this stage of their careers. Furthermore, the projected passing volume for the Falcons in the upcoming season could undoubtedly impact Pitts's fantasy production. However, these factors also contribute to his high-reward potential. Should Pitts rediscover the form he showed in his stellar rookie season, he can establish himself as a consistent force in the Falcons' offense. As such, he could also ascend to the echelons of top-tier fantasy tight ends.

2023 Fantasy Outlook & ADP

Currently, Pitts is in the third tier of tight-end ADP assessments. That puts him alongside George Kittle and Dallas Goedert. However, the decision to draft Pitts depends on his potential upside. Prospective fantasy managers should also think about whether tight ends should be drafted in the rounds 5-7 range. Historical data shows mixed results, but examples like TJ Hockenson's 2022 success offer hope.

The upside surrounding Pitts still leans heavily on his 1,000-yard rookie season. Meanwhile, his aforementioned injury status keeps him relatively cheaper in the draft. This gives him a bit of an edge in Year 3. Expect his ADP to rise as drafts progress and hype builds, with potential for a top-3 season.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, Kyle Pitts's fantasy football outlook for the 2023 NFL season gleams with promise and potential. His innate talent, coupled with the anticipated changes in the Falcons' offense, renders him an alluring option for fantasy managers. While some risk accompanies his selection, Pitts's extraordinary talent and pivotal role in the Falcons' passing game make him a high-reward choice. As fantasy drafts approach, wise managers should seriously contemplate targeting Pitts as a premier tight-end option. He carries a potent combination of size, speed, and playmaking abilities. As such, Pitts holds the potential to be a game-changing asset and a prized addition to fantasy teams in the forthcoming season.