The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their depth at the wide receiver position on Wednesday, as they reportedly reached an agreement on a one-year deal with Olamide Zaccheaus.

Zaccheaus is coming off of a four-season run with the Atlanta Falcons where he featured in 55 total games. The former Virginia standout hauled in 94 receptions for 1,328 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches while with the Falcons.

The Eagles’ call to sign Zaccheaus has brought some to question just who will be the No. 3 wideout on the team’s depth chart in the 2023 campaign. Quez Watkins emerged as the No. 3 wideout option for Jalen Hurts last season, as he ranked third among all wide receivers on the team in both receptions (33) and receiving yards (354).

During a press conference on Thursday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made clear that as it stands, Watkins is Philadelphia’s WR3, although there will be competition for the spot later this year.

“We’ve just added depth to the group,” Sirianni said. “We have a lot of confidence in Quez, and I know he’s going to come back. I know he’s hungry. He’s determined. He feels like he didn’t have his best season. Now, he didn’t get the opportunities — we’ve talked about this. He didn’t get the opportunities that he had in the past, and so it’s just taking advantage of the opportunities that he has.

“But Quez is our No. 3 receiver. There will be competition for it just like there was when Zach [Pascal] was here for different roles within that. But we’re excited about Quez. I’m really excited with our new addition.”

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman also took some time to offer his stamp of approval to Watkins.

“Nobody is down on Quez Watkins in this building,” Roseman said. “We’re excited about him and the skill set that he has. I’m not saying this to be combative in any way, but at the end of the day, he’s also played outside. … Guys can play inside and out. I think that’s one of the benefits of the group that we have.”

The Eagles currently have a total of eight wide receivers on their roster.