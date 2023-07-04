Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are addressing the rumors that they are getting divorced after 27 years of marriage.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” the couple said in a joint statement via Instagram. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

“While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” their statement added. “Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio.”

After sources revealed to several outlets Monday (July 3) that the two were splitting, fans speculated about Richards' friendship with country singer Morgan Wade.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” a source told US Weekly on Monday. “They are amicable while they figure out the next steps.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The pair got married in 1996 and share three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Umansky is also stepfather of Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, 34, whom Richards shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

This announcement follows Umansky's recent “Two Ts In a Pod” podcast appearance where he shared about the status of he and Richards' marriage.

“We’re not getting divorced. … I mean, it’s so dumb,” Umansky said while joking about Richards being photographed without her ring. “[There’s] that one stupid story that came out there and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives and so now it’s a story line. So there’s definitely some stories out there and Kyle and I address it and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is.”

He continued: “They really brought it up to Kyle, which is kind of bitchy and super mean because, particularly the girls, they actually know what’s going on and they know exactly what it’s all about.”