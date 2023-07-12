Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky made headlines for their separation after 27 years of marriage. Since then, Garcelle Beauvais checked in on Richards, making sure she was doing okay. The Real Housewives star shared that she was “hanging in there,” per People.

“I just texted her and said, ‘[Are you] OK?’ ” actress Beauvais said. “And she replied — I didn’t expect a reply for days — but she just said she’s hanging in there.”

Beauvais and Kyle Richards have costarred on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since Beauvais joined the Bravo series in season 10. When the show returns, fans will get to see some of the separation between Richards and Mauricio Umansky, according to Andy Cohen.

“Um, what am I gonna say to this?” Cohen said on Sirius XM's Radio Andy. “I wanna say that this will be included next season of Beverly Hills in some way, shape or form, that’s all I’ll say.”

Richards and Umanksy shared a statement in early July about their separation.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue,” Richards shared on her Instagram. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

“There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part,” Umanksy said on Instagram. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”