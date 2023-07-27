Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight about the dating rumors surrounding her and her longtime friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. On the Season Three finale of “The Kardashians,” Jenner addressed the speculation that they were dating after she posted a photo of them kissing on Valentine's Day, Today confirms. However, the makeup mogul clarified that they are just friends, despite some fans' assumptions.

In a candid conversation with Karanikolaou, Kylie Jenner laughed off the dating rumors, saying, “Isn't it so funny that everyone thinks we're dating these days? When we get a little alcohol in our system, we just like to kiss each other and stuff.” She jokingly added, “I wish we were [dating].”

Kylie Jenner denies rumors that she’s hooking up with best friend Stassie Karanikolaou after sharing photo of them kissing back in February: “When we get a little alcohol in our system, we just like to kiss each other and stuff.” pic.twitter.com/i8uU5DSJnD — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 27, 2023

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite the rumors, Jenner made it clear that they are not romantically involved. “All my comments are, ‘We know you guys are having sex,'” she told her friend, to which Karanikolaou responded, “It's weird that they think that.”

In her confessional, Jenner shared the close bond she shares with Anastasia Karanikolaou, emphasizing that they have grown up together and been through “so much” together. The duo has always been open about their strong friendship, and their Valentine's Day Instagram post featuring a collage of photos of them together further fueled speculations.

However, Jenner and Karanikolaou maintain that they are just best friends. While some fans questioned Jenner's sexuality in the comments, she has been open about her relationships in the past and is not afraid to address rumors head-on.

Their friendship has stood the test of time, and Jenner expressed that it would have been “so easy” if she were sexually attracted to her BFF, but they simply share a strong platonic bond.