The Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown looked shaky Monday night against the Indiana Pacers, and not many expected things to turn that quickly. Boston trailed by 20 points in the third quarter at home, a brutal position against a team near the bottom of the standings. Head coach Joe Mazzulla pulled his starters to make a point, and the response came fast.

Brown flipped the game on its head in the fourth quarter. Brown scored 14 points in the final frame, outpacing the entire Pacers roster by himself, per NESN. He finished with 31 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal as Boston rallied for a 103-95 win.

The night added another chapter to an incredible stretch. Brown has scored at least 30 points in seven straight games, a run matched only by Larry Bird and Paul Pierce in franchise history. He has cleared the 30-point mark in 11 of his last 12 games, and his 17 performances at that level rank second in the league this season behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Brown’s 29.4 points per game sit as a career high and track toward one of the best scoring seasons the organization has ever seen.

Brown Sends a Clear Message

Article Continues Below

In a recent stream, Brown addressed the outside noise during a stream with rapper ASAP Ferg. His words cut straight to the point.

Jaylen Brown has a message to his haters: “There was a lot of people waiting for me to fall on my face this season… they had the tweets loaded, ready for me to fail, (they) still waiting on it. And I’m just gonna tell them, keep waiting.”pic.twitter.com/6vn6FyZlBk — jb (@lockedupjb) December 23, 2025

“There was a lot of people waiting for me to fall on my face this season… they had the tweets loaded, ready for me to fail, (they) still waiting on it. And I’m just gonna tell them, keep waiting.”

The comment landed because it reflects a season-long theme. Plenty of critics framed Boston’s success as fully dependent on Jayson Tatum. Brown has pushed back on that idea with his play, carrying the offense through adversity and doing it with a roster that lacks the usual margin for error. Rumors are that Tatum is returning this season, so we'll see how far the Celtics can take things when the dynamic duo starts getting buckets together again.