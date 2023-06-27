On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Jennifer Lawrence kissed and told of her opinion on the rumored Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner romance. While she supported it, she jokingly said of the Call Me By Your Name actor that he never asked for her permission, per People.

“I don't like that he didn't get my permission, but I support it,” Lawrence joked.

Lawrence was promoting her new film No Hard Feelings while on the show. She's also a friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family. She's even been asked by Andy Cohen back in 2018 to rank the members of the family during a game of Plead the Fifth. The actress had a hard time answering her least favorite, but did admit to her fave Jenner.

“Oh god I hate this. Does Kanye count now? I forgot about Kris! Oh god, it's like Sophie's Choice,” she said. “Please don't do this. Kris is at the top, the rest I guess they're at the bottom.”

As for the romance between Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, it was reported in mid April that the two met earlier in the year at an event. Sources confirmed the pair were “hanging out and getting to know each other.” Not long after, the source shared that Jenner and Chalamet were spending time together “every week.”

However, it's been more casual, “She just wants to date without any pressure. Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom,” the insider said, adding that their relationship is “not serious.”

No Hard Feelings starring Jennifer Lawrence is out now, in theaters.