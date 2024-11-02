It's safe to say that Kylie Kelce will not be following the sex advice her husband, Jason Kelce, and brother-in-law Travis Kelce gave to fans. On the bonus episode of the NFL athletes podcast “New Heights,” one fan asked Travis and Jason how to spice up the bedroom.

A man in his mid-50s told Travis and Jason that his wife is currently not “interested in sex whatsoever” and how this dry spell is affecting their relationship. The fan ensured that he has no interest in cheating and “never” has but wanted some advice from Travis and Jason on how to proceed.

“I will personally mention that I have no idea what that’s [like],” Travis, who is currently dating Taylor Swift, began.

“Maybe just try to get some candles, get some rose petals, try and be a little romantic,” the tight end added. “Maybe you just gotta rekindle that flame or something, get that thing going. Take her to a nice restaurant. These are all things that I would try and do just based off what I heard. That’s tough, man.”

Jason suggested that acts of service is another way to set the mood before jokingly giving a suggestion to wear tights.

“Start setting that thing up early. Women, they’re weird. They don’t just always want to have sex,” he joked. “I don’t know why, they don’t operate on the same wavelength as us. … Women like to be sought after.”

Kylie who married the former NFL player in 2018, decided to weigh in on Jason's comments calling out his “dumb*ss” response to the a fan.

“If I had to guess based on my husband's dumb*ss response to this question, I would say that he’s probably gonna experience a spell of his wife not being interested,” Kylie joked.

“By now @New Heights 92ers should know to take Jason’s advice with a grain of salt,” she added in the caption calling out Jason and Travis' fans, whom they refer to as the 92ers.

Travis Kelce Details How He Knows Taylor Swift Relationship Is Solid

Another fan asked how do you know when a relationship is solid. Jason answered saying that its when you fart in front of your partner but Travis had a more mature answer saying how getting to know the intimate details of their routine is a way to measure your relationship.

“I feel like [it’s] when you know someone’s life,” he said. “When you see someone’s day-to-day and you can understand that, and you get into a routine of being with that person or talking to that person about their daily routines consistently. You naturally just feel the genuine connection.”

The couple began dating in 2023 which each of them supporting one another in their busy lives throughout the year.