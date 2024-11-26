Fans of Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce have some jokes rolled up their sleeves as one social media user commented about their three daughters resembling their father. Jason and Kylie share three daughters, Wyatt, born October 2019, Elliotte, born March 2021, and Bennett, born February 2023.

A TikTok user declared that for baby No. 4, which the couple announced next week “needs to bring genes for Kylie” this time. The fan created a video saying how the couple's three daughters are “beautiful” but would love for the fourth baby girl to resemble Kylie as the first three favor Jason.

“[3x crying emojis] Well done. I’m gonna try my best!!!” Kylie commented on the video.

The TikTok video was referring to a conversation between Jason's brother, Travis Kelce, and himself on their podcast “New Heights.” Jason claimed Kylie was supposed to bring him a pair of jeans to the Kelce documentary premiere on Amazon Prime last year.

Travis asked,”Why didn’t Jason bring jeans for Jason?”

Last week, the couple who tied the knot in 2018 announced that they would be expanding their family with an additional baby girl.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page! [shrug emoji],” Kylie wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her three daughters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (McDevitt) Kelce (@kykelce)

Donna Kelce, Jason and Travis' mom, commented on the post “[4x fire emojis] [3x in love emojis] Love it!!!”

Swift, who is dating the girls' uncle, Travis, reacted to the pregnancy announcement by “liking” the photo.

Jason Kelce's New Show On ESPN

Jason retired from the Philadelphia Eagles in May after 13 years in the NFL. During his retirement speech, he reiterated how important his family is to him.

“I think it's no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side,” Jason said during his retirement speech. “Every accolade I've ever received has come with her in my life. She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and of course the swift kick in the (expletive) from time to time. She has also given me three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on. We've had a great run, Ky.”

While Jason will continue to cohost his podcast with Travis, the former Eagles center will also have his own show on Mondays with ESPN.

According to the sports network, They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce, the show “will air five consecutive Friday nights (technically Saturday mornings at 1 a.m. ET) in January and coincides with the final week of the NFL regular season and the playoffs until Pro Bowl Weekend.”