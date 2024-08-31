Kylie Kelce is spilling the tea on the hilarious purchase her brother-in-law Travis Kelce made when he earned his first NFL paycheck.

On Kylie's appearance on the WIP Midday Show Wednesday (August 28), she was asked a trivia question about her husband and Travis' older brother, Jason Kelce, and Travis.

“Who spent their first NFL check on Marty McFly shoes, Travis, or her husband, retired NFL star Jason Kelce?” Kylie was asked and without hesitation, she answered: “Travis. It would never be my husband.”

She added, “I'll tell you what, early on when we were dating, Travis came into town. I think with the Marty McFly shoes into Philly. I didn't have a chance to meet Travis that time, but Jason told me after the fact how much of a hard time he gave Travis after Travis divulged how much he had spent on the shoes.”

The Nike shoes are a reference to the “Back To The Future II” character Marty McFly, portrayed by actor Michael J. Fox. In the film, the shoes have a futuristic feature that the shoestrings tie by themselves by pressing a button.

The purchase was not a cheap one, to say the least, and cost the two-time Super Bowl champion $10,000 Travis confessed on a May episode of he and Jason's New Heights podcast. Travis “always wanted those shoes” he revealed in the episode.

“I had my eyes on a pair of size 13 Nike Air MAG ‘Marty McFlys’ — the coolest shoes that I’d ever seen in my life,” Travis recalled. “As soon as I got my check, I immediately went online and sourced them.”

Travis got drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 and inked a four-year $3,126,304 contract with the Chiefs, which included a $703,304 signing bonus, Us Weekly reports. In 2017, he signed a five-year $46,842,000 contract with the team and a $10,000,000 signing bonus. In 2023 he had a salary of $11,250,000 and the following year signed a two-year extension totaling $34.25 million. According to his contract with the Chiefs, he is with the team until 2027 with a guaranteed $17 million in 2024 striking the largest NFL tight-end deal.