Pop icon Kylie Minogue tells Billboard her Vegas residency will be intimate and unique, “more than just a residency.”

Minogue, fresh off promoting her newest album Tension, said her “entire team's been working really hard. I feel so grateful for this moment and so excited for the music and what is unfolding — people’s experience with the music and how they’re making it their own and really welcoming it into their lives, that how could I not give extra? I mean it’s kind of my default anyways.”

She has reaped the rewards of that hard work as Tension debuted at number one on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart, and number one in the U.K. and Australia. The album also gave her the biggest sales week in the U.S. after almost 20 years.

Minogue also opened up about starting her Las Vegas residency at the Voltaire Belle du Nuit at the Venetian Resort. The residency start on November 3.

She said her performance will spotlight a “selection of songs from throughout the years. Since she has 20 shows scheduled from November to May 2024, she can tweak the show and the setlist over time.

When asked how her Vegas residency will differ from a standard Kylie Minogue tour show, she replied, “It will be different to a normal concert.” Minogue added, “I think it’s gonna feel, because we’re so close [she and the audience] … to be revealed. I mean, I haven’t done this kind of show before. But I think being that close and that intimate in that environment, I think it’s gonna feel kind of more than what it might appear on paper.”

And since she's doing a residency, would that mean she won't go out on the road for her own tour? No!

The pop superstar said, “I see [the Voltaire engagement] as a very specific show and experience, enhanced by and limited by its surrounds. It is a performance within the Voltaire club. And, to be this involved at the inception of this club — which will hopefully be there for many, many years with lots of different artists performing there — I do feel especially attached to it because I’ve known about it since its inception and I’m part of the opening.”

And does she want to go on her own tour? Yes!

She added, “But, my tour? That would be different again. And a very different sensation for me and for the audience. So yeah, I would love to go on tour again, absolutely.”

Kylie Minogue will not be the only one heating up Vegas. Christina Aguilera will also be doing her residency starting December 30.