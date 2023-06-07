LA FC and Atlanta United meet in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our LA FC-Atlanta United prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Los Angeles FC (7-4-1) is doing well in USA's Major League Soccer, losing just one time on 12 occasions. The Falcons lost to Mexican team Club Leon in the CONCACAF Champions League finals. They also had a Round of 16 exit to rivals LA Galaxy in the US Open Cup.

Atlanta United (6-6-4) is coming into this game with three straight draws, going unbeaten in four games. Atlanta holds the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference. They had a Round 3 exit in the US Open Cup to Memphis 901 FC from the USL Championship.

Here are the LA FC-Atlanta United soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: LA FC-Atlanta United Odds

Los Angeles FC: -160

Atlanta United: +350

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 Goals: -174

Under 2.5 Goals: +140

How to Watch LA FC vs. Atlanta United

TV: SiriusXM FC

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Bet365

Time: 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT

Why LA FC Can Beat Atlanta United

LA FC lost their chance in hoisting two trophies this season. They lost 3-1 on aggregate to Mexican team Club Leon in the CONCACAF Champions League after winning against LD Alajuelense, Vancouver Whitecaps, and Philadelphia Union. They had a 5-4 victory on shootouts against Monterey Bay but lost the next round to LA Galaxy in the US Open Cup.

The Falcons have been doing well in the MLS, securing the seventh-most points in USA's top flight. They are third in the Western Conference, just behind Saint Louis City and Seattle. LA FC has seven wins, four draws, and one loss in the domestic league.

LA FC still has a three-game unbeaten run. A 1-1 draw against Sporting Kansas was sandwiched between their 3-0 win to Real Salt Lake and 2-1 victory over San Jose Earthquakes. In their match against the Quakes, LA had 56% ball possession, 14 total shots, and 15 corner kicks. Stipe Biuk and Carlos Vela appeared in the scoresheet.

In 12 games in the MLS, LA FC is averaging 16.4 total shots, 13.2 successful dribbles, 6.5 corner kicks, and 1.9 goals. This resulted in 23 goals scored and 11 assists. In the defensive end, the team is averaging 18.8 tackles, 10.2 interceptions, and 16.2 clearances, which resulted in five clean sheets. LA FC has a 5-1-0 record in the Banc of California Stadium, putting in 15 goals and allowing just five in six games.

The Los Angeles FC manager Steve Cherundolo has a lot of injury concerns in this game. Maxime Crepeau and Tony Leone are still out with leg injuries. Aaron Long is out with a head injury, while Kellyn Acosta and Timothy Tillman are questionable with lower extremity pains. This will definitely affect the player rotations for the American coach.

Gabon forward Denis Bouanga leads the team with 10 goals in the MLS. Carlos Vela has four goals and four assists for the team. Each of Kwado Opoku and Stipe Biuk has three goal involvements in this tournament. John McCarthy has four clean sheets in this tourney.

Why Atlanta United Can Beat LA FC

Atlanta United has been playing some nice football, getting the ninth-best record in the MLS. Atlanta is placed sixth in the Eastern Conference, trailing Cincinnati, Nashville, Philadelphia, New England, and Columbus.

In the past four games, they dissected Colorado Rapids to a 4-0 victory, while securing draws with Chicago Fire, Orlando City, and New England Revolution. They hope to extend their four-game active unbeaten run after losing four straight games to Memphis 901 in the US Open Cup and to Nashville, Inter Miami, and Charlotte in the domestic league.

When it comes to goals, Atlanta has shown some great goal-scoring diversity this year. They are tied with Saint Louis City for the second-most goals scored at 32, while Columbus Crew tops the league with a one-goal advantage. Giorgos Giakoumakis leads the team with nine goals. Thiago Almada has seven goals and seven assists to lead the team in goal contributions. Brooks Lennon has one goal and six assists while Caleb Wiley and Luiz Araujo have six combined goals.

Although Atlanta does not have a good road record, it is still too early in the season to dismiss their efforts. Their 1-4-3 road record falls just 17th in the league, but they have shown their mettle as they have pounded 13 goals and surrendered 18 in eight away games. Atlanta is still in a playoff position after 16 games and they hold a +4 goal differential.

For Mexican coach Gonzalo Pineda, they will continue to show their offensive variations, as 11 different players have put in at least one goal for the Five Stripes. However, there are some players who will not be available. Erik Lopez, Santiago Sosa, Amar Sejdic, and Osvaldo Alonso are out due to injuries. Machop Chol is still suspended due to visa issues. Giakoumakis needs to be careful as he already has four yellow cards.

Final LA FC-Atlanta United Prediction & Pick

LA FC's fantastic home record should be able to withstand Atlanta's poor away form. Lots of goals are expected but the Black and Gold should remain undefeated at home.

Final LA FC-Atlanta United Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles FC (-160), Over 2.5 goals (-174)