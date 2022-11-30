Published November 30, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Rams will have six key players in quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, receiver Cooper Kupp, receiver Allen Robinson, left tackle Joseph Noteboom and defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson miss a Week 13 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks due to injury. All six combine for over $135 million in Rams yearly salaries, according to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates.

The Rams are currently the second-lowest in the NFL with just over $196 million in total salaries and 27th in active cap spending with just about $128.5 million, according to Spotrac. The Jacksonville Jaguars have the highest total cap spending with just over $232 million. The Chicago Bears rank the highest in dead cap spending with $91.3 million, while the Cincinnati Bengals lead the NFL with $180.7 million in active cap spending.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said guard Oday Aboushi did not participate in Wednesday’s practice with an unspecified illness and center Brian Allen was limited with an injury in a Wednesday conference. The team will take Donald’s ankle sprain a week at a time as he works through a high-ankle sprain that will not require surgery.

“(Aaron Donald’s injury)’s significant,” McVay said. “So much of (the defense) is built around him. He is truly one of one.

“You don’t replace anybody like him. Guys are going to be asked to step up, have confidence in those guys, but I think (Donald’s) resume speaks for himself. The way that we works and brings others with him, it’s a huge loss for us.”

Stafford continues to “go through the necessary steps” in the NFL’s concussion protocol, McVay said, after the team placed him in protocol for the second time in three weeks.

“I would say this: There haven’t been any setbacks,” McVay said. “That’s a good, positive thing. I’ll have updates as the week progresses.”

The Rams will kick off against the Seahawks at 1:05 PST this Sunday at Sofi Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.