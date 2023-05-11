The Golden State Warriors took care of business on their home floor Wednesday night, as they downed the Los Angeles Lakers by a final score of 121-106 and, in turn, kept their hopes of repeating as NBA Champions alive. Stephen Curry and company managed to dominate in seemingly all areas of the game, particularly right from the jump as they converted on 54.2% of their attempts from the floor and 52.4% of their attempts from deep throughout the first half.

However, post-game, it appeared that Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were highly impressed with their efforts in containing Lakers star big man Anthony Davis, as the two delved deep into the club’s game plan to diminish his impact on the game as best as they could.

“When we’re decisive and we’re organized — in terms of our spacing and understanding (that) you might not get all the way to the basket because he’s down there, but somebody’s going to be open and there’s going to be other options. When we’re locked in like that, good things happen,” Stephen Curry said. “So it’s just a matter of just being mindful of what you’re trying to do at all times, knowing that he is a great enough defender that it requires it. … (The solution is) more of the same of what we’ve done through the good parts of Games 3 and 4. Mostly 4. So (we’ve) just got to continue — you have to make him work.”

Along with Stephen Curry’s remarks, Draymond Green chimed in by praising head coach Steve Kerr’s decision to emphasize the pick-and-roll while on offense, which proved to be rather effective when going against the likes of Anthony Davis.

“We just lean on Coach,” Draymond Green. “He comes in with a game plan. His game plan has never failed, up and to this point. So if he comes in and says, ‘Hey, we’re going heavy pick-and-roll tonight,’ that’s what we’re doing. If he comes in and says, ‘We’re going more to our regular sets,’ that’s what we’re doing.

Anthony Davis has been arguably the most polarizing contributor for any team throughout this year’s postseason, as his inconsistencies have caught the attention of fans and media pundits alike.

That said, when he’s locked in, the big man has performed like the NBA 75th Anniversary Team selectee that he’s established himself as being throughout his illustrious 11-year career. According to Stephen Cury and Draymond Green, however, they seem to believe they’ve figured out the secret to containing him.