With Saturday night’s loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers now find themselves down 3-0 in their best-of-seven Western Conference Finals matchup. There have been 150 teams in league history who have been found in such a predicament, none of whom managed to dig themselves out and advance to the next round. Now, the Lakers are looking to be the first club to do so, and star forward Anthony Davis seems relatively confident in their chances.

During his post-game media session, the big man was asked if Los Angeles’ “extended climb” throughout the season has carried over into this year’s playoffs. In response, he noted that while the circumstances are a bit different, he does see a benefit from their constant fight to stay afloat during the regular season.

"Obviously this is a steep recline… But we're gonna keep taking it one game at a time, try to get better and come out with a win on Monday." Anthony Davis on the Lakers' strategy to be the 1st to come back from a 0-3 deficit. (via @SpectrumSN)pic.twitter.com/H7DKEQR4dg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 21, 2023

“Everyone in that locker room looked at it as obviously a challenge but, quote-unquote, we’ve done it before. 2-10, 13th place climbing uphill basically all season to get to this point and it’s the same thing here. Obviously, it’s a steeper climb being down 0-3 but we’re going to keep taking it one game at a time, try to get better, and come out with a win on Monday,” Anthony Davis said.

Despite the loss for the Lakers, Anthony Davis had himself a nice bounce-back performance after a rather underwhelming Game 2. Registering 41 minutes on the night, the perennial All-Star posted an impressive stat line of 28 points, 18 rebounds, and 2 blocks while shooting 61.1% from the field.

Should Los Angeles wish to keep their season alive and claim their first win of the series Monday evening, they’ll need a similar output from their franchise power forward.