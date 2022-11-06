Anthony Davis put up another strong effort on Friday, but unfortunately for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, it wasn’t enough for them to defeat the Utah Jazz at the Crypto.com Arena. The red-hot Jazz snapped LA’s brief two-game winning streak with a 130-116 victory over Davis and Co., who have now fallen to 2-6 to start the season.

After the game, Davis sounded off on the loss. AD is not the type to point fingers, and as always, he took responsibility for not helping his team to victory. Moving forward, Davis has committed to becoming more aggressive, particularly on the offensive end:

“Demanding the ball,” Davis said, via Daniel Starkland of Lakers Nation. “… I can’t allow myself to go for four, five or six minutes without getting a shot whether I’m hot or not.”

This wasn’t the case for him on Friday night, with Davis seeming to disappear for significant parts of the contest. This is not entirely his fault, though, with the Lakers opting not to give him the ball despite the fact that he was having a good night.

As Davis said, however, he still realizes his shortcomings with regard to this issue. AD wants the ball in his hands more and he now intends to let his teammates know about it.

Before the season started, LeBron James himself already declared that Davis was going to be the Lakers’ No. 1 option on offense. This hasn’t looked like the case to start the season — or at least not consistently — and Davis knows what he needs to do to address the same.