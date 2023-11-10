Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has been upgraded to probable for the game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

The Los Angeles Lakers face off against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA In-Season Tournament on Friday. However, the Lakers got some good news on the injury front with superstar Anthony Davis being upgraded to probable for the contest, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

‘Lakers star Anthony Davis (hip/groin) has been upgraded to probable to play vs. Suns tonight in In-Season Tournament game.'

Davis missed the Lakers' previous game against the Houston Rockets with the injury and received a few updates leading up to Friday, so this is huge news for the Lakers. Jaxson Hayes is also upgraded to probable for the game.

The Suns are expected to have Bradley Beal in the lineup, although Devin Booker is set to miss yet another contest with an injury. But, the star-studded showdown gets Kevin Durant and (hopefully) Beal against LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the first in-season tournament game for each team.

Neither team has started the season as they hoped. The Suns are 4-4 entering the game, although injuries to Booker and Beal surely aren't what they wanted to see this early on.

The Lakers are 3-5 and lost three in a row, including an ugly 128-94 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday. The Lakers have plenty of injuries as well, including Gabe Vincent being out for some time, but they did get Rui Hachimura back from a concussion and now will have Davis back on the floor.

The Suns begin a three-game homestand on Friday night while the Lakers head home to start their own homestand on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.