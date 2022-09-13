Day 1 on the job officially started for new Los Angeles Lakers recruit Patrick Beverley on Tuesday. The veteran guard finally got to dawn the purple and gold as he put on his Lakers jersey for the first time. For some reason, Pat Bev in the purple & gold just feels right.

The Lakers posted a minute-and-a-half video of Beverley’s first few days in LA, including his high-profile press conference. Towards the end, the 34-year-old is seen posing for a few snaps while wearing his brand new No. 21 Lakers jersey (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Patrick Beverley rocking his new Lakers threads 💜💛 (via @Lakers)pic.twitter.com/VptVvg5jJ9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 13, 2022

Beverley is clearly happy to be back in LA, and you can see it in the way he’s handled himself over the past few days as well as with the things he has been saying. Pat Bev actually hosted a return-to-LA party for himself and it looked pretty epic.

If you noticed, Russell Westbrook made a cameo in the video, and he too was all smiles. Incidentally, it was reported on Tuesday that Russ decided to put his LA home up for sale on the market. This has led to more speculation about his looming Lakers exit, despite the fact that he seems to be getting along well with nemesis-turned-teammate Patrick Beverley — or at least that’s what we’re all being led to believe.

Whatever the case may be, Lakers fans have something to get excited about with Pat Bev. He’s no star, but you also can’t deny that he brings a lot to the table for a team that’s looking to bounce back in 2022-23.