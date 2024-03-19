The Los Angeles Lakers' guard Gabe Vincent isn't exactly having his best season with a shooting percentage below 38% on the year so far in just five games played. He is averaging just over five points per game and has been injured for way longer than the Lakers' management expected.
The Lakers' roster has been seen as thin lately with Christian Wood expected to be out for several weeks with a knee injury. Star center Anthony Davis has also been battling an eye injury lately.
Now, Vincent's potential return is making headlines according to league sources who spoke with a well known, veteran NBA reporter.
Vincent's Injury Return Update
Vincent is reportedly “nearing a return” and intends to play this season unless any new setbacks arise, according to Marc Stein. Vincent had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee this past December.
“Gabe on the way,” one reader said in response.
Others appeared to be in a celebratory mood. Vincent was a key member of the Heat's playing rotation during their NBA Finals run last season.
“Kendrick Nunn 2.0,” another fan added.
Vincent's Possible Impact on Lakers
Vincent could make a huge impact on the Lakers as a role player if he ends up returning before the playoffs. He averaged 12.7 points per game for the Heat during last year's postseason and shot nearly 38 percent from the three-point line. Vincent could take some pressure off of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. His ability to space the floor, drive and dish would be incredibly welcome on a Lakers team that needs additional guard depth and proven playoff performers.
While it might not be enough to knock off the Nuggets, Vincent's return could transform the Lakers from an also-run to a surefire playoff team.