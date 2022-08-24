A multitude of tributes came out to commemorate the birthday of fallen Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on Tuesday. Apparently, it was also an opportunity for some folks to try and make money out of the occasion by selling all sorts of unofficial Kobe gear.

Retired NBA champ Stephen Jackson, who himself battled against the Black Mamba many times during their respective careers in the league, was having none of it. The 44-year-old came out with a special NSFW message for those people who he considers to be “opportunists” (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Anybody out there who’s selling anything that got 8 or 24 on it, Kobe, Mamba, or anything, and his family ain’t seeing none, you a sucka,” Jackson said. “It’s just that simple. Opportunist. (Get) the f–k outta here.”

Stephen Jackson has a message for the people trying to make money off of Kobe Bryant's name and number. (via _stak5_/IG)pic.twitter.com/h5UZosRmfE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 24, 2022

Fair point from Stephen Jackson here. As he said, if you’re selling or making money out of anything Kobe-related and it has no approval from his family, then you’re nothing more than a money-grabbing opportunist. This is black and white for Jackson, and there’s just no way around it.

Kobe Bryant would have been 44 on Tuesday. Unfortunately, he passed way before his time following a fatal helicopter crash back in January 2020. The accident also claimed the life of his daughter, Gianna, and seven other victims.

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow, has been in the middle of a high-profile lawsuit against Los Angeles County for their alleged role in leaking Kobe’s crash site photos. The case is expected to conclude in the near future.