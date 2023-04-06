The Los Angeles Lakers play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. LeBron James played 38 minutes last night in an overtime win against the Utah Jazz, and was listed on the injury report as questionable with the foot injury that he suffered in February. He has been on the injury report for that for every game since he returned against the Chicago Bulls on March 26. There is some thought that the Lakers will practice load management with James against the Clippers due to the game being a back-to-back. The question is: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. Clippers?

LeBron James injury status vs. Clippers

Given that LeBron James has been listed as questionable on the injury report each game since returning to the court, it would be a surprise if he was not on the report once again for tonight’s game against the Clippers. If he is listed as questionable with a foot injury, Lakers fans can feel pretty good about him playing. The outcome in which James does not play against the Clippers involves load management.

True enough, James has now been officially cleared to play, and he will be in the starting lineup against the Clippers.

It is an interesting dilemma for the Lakers, because this is a big-time matchup between James’ Lakers and their crosstown rival Clippers. The Lakers are tied with the Clippers in the Western Conference standings at 41-38. The Lakers are hoping to earn a top-six spot in the Western Conference to avoid the play-in tournament. Due to tiebreakers, the Lakers are seventh in the conference while the Clippers are sixth. The Golden State Warriors are a half-game ahead of both teams, so the fifth seed is within reach for the Lakers.

LeBron James showed out in last night’s game against the Jazz, scoring 37 points, which included the game-winning shot in overtime. With the standings so close, it will be interesting to track James’ status for tonight’s game against the Clippers.