Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Following such a dismal start to the 2022-23 season, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have managed to turn things around. Entering their Friday night contest against the Phoenix Suns, the Lakers hold their playoff fates in the palm of their hands, as they still have a puncher’s chance to clinch a top-six berth even after their crushing loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, given the Lakers’ heavy workload as of late, it’s no surprise that there remains a possibility that James ends up missing the crucial matchup, with the postseason (and play-in) right around the corner. After all, the Lakers are coming off an exhausting road trip, and James, who is no longer a spring chicken at age 38, has had to endure a plethora of injury woes over the past few seasons.

With that said, Lakers fans will be eager to know the answer to the question of “Is LeBron James is playing tonight against the Suns?”

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

LeBron James injury status vs. Suns

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

LeBron James, despite being questionable to play against the Clippers on Wednesday due to it being the second night of a back-to-back set, ended up playing 35 minutes. The King even erased the concerns some may have over the foot he injured earlier this season following a rousing second-half effort to try and halt the purple and gold’s losing streak against their in-city rivals.

Thus, given how valuable James will be to the Lakers’ bid to mounting a deep playoff run, it’s expected for them to, perhaps, err on the side of caution when it comes to his health.

As a result, the Lakers have listed LeBron James as questionable to play against the Suns due to right foot soreness, according to the latest injury report.

While it’s not likely for James to miss a crucial contest, his playing status for that game could very well depend on whether the Suns decide to rest their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul, who all had to play extended minutes last night against a shorthanded Denver Nuggets team.

But for now, the answer to the question of whether or not LeBron James is playing tonight vs. the Suns is maybe.