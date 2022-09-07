Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been in his fair share of block parties throughout what has been a truly illustrious career. It’s an undeniably fun sight for fans, but there’s also no denying that it’s not great to be on the receiving end of a LeBron chase-down block.

Just ask RJ Hampton of the Orlando Magic.

Unfortunately for him, Hampton was on the wrong end of an epic chase-down swat by LeBron last season. As it turns out, this has been stuck on his mind ever since. So much so, that Hampton admitted that he fantasizes about getting his revenge on The King.

In a recent appearance on the No Chill with Gilbert Arenas podcast, Hampton was asked which NBA player he’d like to dunk on. At this point, the 21-year-old revealed that he would love to catch LeBron slipping (h/t fubo Sports on Twitter):

“It’s cliche, but LeBron,” he said. “I have a reason, though.”

Hampton then provided a colorful retelling of how James came out of nowhere to block what he thought was a wide-open layup. Here’s the clip of the aforementioned play for your viewing pleasure:

“Crazy, Bron came from nowhere. I didn’t see him. No one said anything. It was just like he flew from the other side. I seen that clip so many times,” he said. ” … It pisses me off every time I see it. So, that’s why. And I’m mad because I didn’t dunk it.

.@KingJames better watch out when you play @OrlandoMagic because @RjHampton14 is looking for revenge!

😂😂😂

Full clip with @KingJosiah54 x Gilbert Arenas x RJ Hampton here: https://t.co/8dznQhzsii pic.twitter.com/woD4SLhjde — fubo Sports (@fuboSports) September 6, 2022

I mean, you’d probably be pissed too if you were in Hampton’s shoes — especially since this clip has been on all sorts of ads and highlight-reel collections. For good measure, LeBron James even busted out the infamous Dikembe Mutombo finger wag on Hampton. No wonder he hasn’t forgotten about this play.