The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to get back in the win column after a two-game skid that came on the heels of a six-game win streak. They head out on the road for two games against the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs, and they have reinforcements on the way. Backup center Jaxson Hayes no longer appeared on the Lakers’ injury report, paving the way for his return to the lineup.

Jaxson Hayes has missed the Lakers’ last five games as he’s been dealing with an ankle injury. His absence has put a bit of a strain on the Lakers’ depth in the frontcourt. Both Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt have been sidelined due to injury and have yet to make their 2024-25 season debut.

With the team down three frontcourt players, head coach JJ Redick has turned to Christian Koloko who is on a two-way contract. Koloko is in his second season and was recently cleared medically by the NBA to resume his career. He missed the entirety of last season due to a blood clot.

In addition to Vanderbilt and Wood who remain out, the Lakers will also be without Bronny James who has a heel injury, and Jalen Hood-Schifino who was assigned to the South Bay Lakers. Anthony Davis remains probable as he deals with plantar fasciitis.

The team has started out the season at 10-6 under Redick who is in his first year at the helm. Amid their injuries in the frontcourt, the Lakers have explored trade avenues for a potential center.

Jaxson Hayes’ importance to Lakers

With the injuries to Wood and Vanderbilt, the Lakers have relied heavily on Hayes as the team’s backup center. And he’s done a solid job in his role.

Back on media day, Hayes spoke about working on his decision making with the ball in his hands playing in the short roll. But as the season has progressed, he’s thrived in more of his natural off-ball role. He’s been a screen-setter and rim-running big who has been efficient around the basket.

Redick has also praised Hayes’ defensive activity. The six-year big man is in his second season with the Lakers after signing as a free agent in the 2023 offseason.

Hayes has played in ten of the Lakers’ first 16 games, including one start, at a little over 17 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 6.3 points and 4.6 rebounds with splits of 70.6 percent shooting from the field and 78.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.