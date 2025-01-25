LOS ANGELES – With the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to be a team to keep an eye on. With both LeBron James and Anthony Davis reportedly putting pressure on the organization to make a trade or two, Lakers head coach JJ Redick was asked about that, along with the team’s potential trade deadline plans, following their 117-96 win against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis reportedly believe the Lakers are only one or two pieces away from contending for a championship, with Davis going as far as to say he’s played his best basketball alongside another big man.

When asked about the recent reports surrounding the Lakers’ trade deadline plans, JJ Redick was very honest in his assessment.

“No reaction. The reality is that’s not a new report. I got the job six months ago, I know that. I’ve followed this team since I retired. Just put a date next to it, that’s the report, it’s not a big deal,” Redick said. “Those guys want to win, we want to win. It’s a challenging environment to go out and make trades.”

“Feel very fortunate we were able to execute and get someone like Dorian Finney-Smith on our team,” Redick continued. “We’ll continue to look over the next couple weeks.”

With the NBA trade deadline coming up on Feb. 6, the Lakers have most recently been linked to centers such as Nikola Vucevic.

Lakers identity shaping up following Celtics win

In perhaps their best win of the season, the Lakers dominated from start to finish against their age-old rival, the Celtics. Throughout the season so far, Redick has mentioned countless times about playing with connectivity and raising the standard in terms of building an identity.

After the Lakers were humiliated against the Clippers last weekend, they responded with back-t0-back impressive wins. With an upcoming five-game road trip, Redick spoke about how these wins, especially against the Celtics, can ignite this team.

“Reinforcing our standards, reinforcing our identities. When we do those things at a high level, we can beat anybody in the league. . .I feel like the group knows that and feels that, but the resolve to do that every night, regardless of shots going in, regardless of the opponent getting hot, you have to have that resolve in game every single night,” Redick said. “That’s to me, as much of our standard that we’re trying to reach. That’s what great teams do and that’s what we’re trying to reach.”