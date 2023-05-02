Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for Game 1 of their highly anticipated matchup in the 2023 NBA Playoffs vs. the Golden State Warriors, NBA media pundits are having a field day with all of the enticing storylines. In terms of the product on the court, Kendrick Perkins believes LeBron James is going to prioritize his size and strength in Game 1.

"I don't think we're gonna see the LeBron James taking a lot of 3-point shots [in Game 1 vs. the Warriors]. I think we're gonna see a pissed off LeBron that is gonna impose his will in the paint." —Kendrick Perkins (via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/NuI1id4V4R — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 2, 2023

“I think LeBron is gonna impose his will in the paint, whether that is getting out in transition, attacking downhill, or even demanding the ball on the low block in those deep seals that he’s been doing all season long. I think LeBron James is ready for this moment, a lot of people were thinking the Lakers we’re wishing for the Kings…I think they [the Lakers] actually match up better with the Warriors, I think LeBron is going to be a matchup problem for the Warriors…I’m looking at Bron to go out there and do his damn thing.”

Kendrick Perkins seems to believe that James is going to prioritize a slower pace of play and use his size to dominate down low. This certainly makes sense, as he definitely presents as a mismatch for a smaller Warriors team that prefers to play at a faster tempo and shoot a lot of 3-pointers.

In the series against the Memphis Grizzlies, James mirrored much of Perkins’ sentiment, picking and choosing his spots and hitting his most important shots deep in the paint. It will be interesting to see, but expect Perkins to be right and for LeBron James to start this series by establishing himself near the rim.