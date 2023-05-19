Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

LeBron James has gone 0-10 from the 3-point line so far for the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets; Kendrick Perkins mirrored the sentiments of Stephen A Smith in that this is a sign that LeBron needs to stop shooting from beyond the arc.

"If I'm Darvin Ham, I'm absolutely telling LeBron James to stop shooting the 3… The more threes he shoot, the better it is for the Denver Nuggets." —Kendrick Perkins Thoughts? 🤔 (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/CDgWZg7nMw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 19, 2023

“The reason I’m saying LeBron should stop shooting threes is because that is what the Nuggets want him to do. When LeBron James is attacking downhill, they don’t want that, when LeBron James is going on the post playing Daddy ball and getting to the paint and getting to the free-throw line, that’s what the Nuggets don’t want. The LeBron James that’s settling, the Nuggets want that.”

Kendrick Perkins prefaces by saying he is in no place to tell LeBron how to play, but that shooting threes is playing into the Nuggets’ hands. He stresses that the Nuggets would much rather LeBron be shooting threes than getting to the rim, and based on the numbers in the first two games, Perkins is absolutely right.

The Nuggets will be more than happy to let LeBron continue chucking them up from deep given he hasn’t made a 3-pointer yet; not to mention, he has still shown to be a dominant force near the rim, so of course the Nuggets would prefer him on the perimeter.

For LeBron James, he probably understands this as well, as the Lakers find themselves down 2-0 to the Nuggets. Obviously, the 3-point shooting is not working, and an adjustment to his game-plan is necessary. Expect James to heed Perkins’ advice and stay away from long range in Game 3.