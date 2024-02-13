Kevin Garnett has no belief in this Lakers squad.

As underwhelming as their 2023-24 campaign has been, even with their displeasure over their head coach Darvin Ham or some other players on their roster, or their front office's decision to stand pat at the trade deadline, Los Angeles Lakers fans remain faithful that their beloved Purple and Gold squad can still win the NBA championship this season. Unfortunately, Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett doesn't see that LeBron James and Anthony Davis have enough to win the Lakers their 18th championship in franchise history.

In a passionate NSFW-filled rant, Garnett called out all the Lakers faithful who still believe that the Lakers will be the last team standing come June.

“Anybody sitting here looking at the Lakers thinking they can contend for a title is f*cking delusional,” Garnett said passionately during his show, KG Certified. “They're not in the category… They are not better than the first four teams [in the West].”

Garnett may have given some Lakers fans a reality check right here.

Nonetheless, this rant can only add fuel to James and Davis' fire as they look to make a surge through the second-half of the season. There is still time for the Lakers to make up some ground and earn an outright playoff spot. Currently, they sit at 9th in the West standings with a 28-26 record, still three games below the No. 8 seed Dallas Mavericks.

Los Angeles has won four of its last five games and should hit the All-Star break with some momentum. The Lakers will take on the lowly Detroit Pistons then visit the Utah Jazz for their last two assignments before the February intermission.