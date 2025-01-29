ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Zach LaVine continues to be a person of interest with the trade deadline inching closer and closer. The Chicago Bulls currently have a 20-27 record, and logically, LaVine is a candidate to be traded away with the future of the team in mind. And over the past few seasons, there hasn't been a team more often linked to the 29-year-old high-flyer than the Los Angeles Lakers, a team that may be a move or two away from being a legitimate contender for the NBA championship.

It certainly follows that the Lakers remain the favorite to trade for the Bulls star. According to the latest odds from Bovada, via ClutchPoints Betting on X (formerly known as Twitter), LaVine' odds to land with the Lakers is set at +500. However, the second-likeliest LaVine destination isn't deemed to be that much more far-fetched than the Purple and Gold, with the Miami Heat's odds to acquire LaVine being set at +550.

Rounding out the top five of favored LaVine trade destinations are the Golden State Warriors (+750), New Orleans Pelicans (+850), and Orlando Magic (+850).

The Bulls star has been involved in trade rumors aplenty over the past few seasons, although a deal was made impossible last season after LaVine underwent season-ending surgery on his foot. But this year, LaVine has managed to bounce back, making him a good fit for any team with contending aspirations, including the Lakers.

On the season, LaVine is averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. But perhaps most importantly, he is shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 44.6 percent from deep on 7.3 attempts per contest — elite efficiency. The Bulls star thrives alongside talented playmakers, and he would most certainly enjoy playing with LeBron James if given the chance.

The complicating factor in a potential Lakers-Bulls trade involving Zach LaVine

Speaking in terms of pure basketball fit, the Lakers will be a much better team with Zach LaVine on it than without. Alas, the NBA doesn't work in a vacuum. There are plenty of salary cap considerations to be had, and LaVine's contract worth a total of $138 million for the next three seasons will not be an easy investment to take on for any team.

The Lakers' front office has also been hesitant to include their remaining tradeable first-round picks in any potential deal for LaVine, as per reports, which further complicates matters for the Bulls. Something will have to give, however, with the trade deadline creeping up.