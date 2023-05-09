Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Los Angeles Lakers survived a wild ending in Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors. Now, the Lakers are up 3-1, and it took a Lonnie Walker IV outburst, as well as a stellar defensive stand from Anthony Davis, to get the job done.

With LeBron James’ team one win away from the Western Conference Finals, the betting odds have shifted drastically. As a result, the Lakers have surpassed the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns for the NBA Finals title, per FanDuel.

Boston Celtics: +165

Los Angeles Lakers: +400

Denver Nuggets: +440

Phoenix Suns: +650

The favorite matchup, as of now, is a Celtics-Lakers showdown.

A few games ago, it remained iffy. The Warriors clobbered LA in Game 2 by 27 points, and it suddenly seemed as if the momentum shifted toward Golden State.

However, the Lakers won both games in LA and now have a shot to move to the WCF with a Game 5 victory in San Francisco on Wednesday.

The Lakers have responded in a big way, and the defensive effort of Anthony Davis is a big reason why. Those talks got even bigger when he clamped down Stephen Curry down the stretch in Game 4, and the NBA All-Defensive teams were released with Davis nowhere to be found.

The Nuggets and Suns series is tied at two games apiece, but the Lakers can clinch a trip to the WCF with a victory on Wednesday night on the Warriors’ home floor. A lot can change, but the odds have shifted to the purple and gold for the time being.