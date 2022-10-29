LeBron James’ 6-word message to Anthony Edwards after Timberwolves star destroys Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers may have fallen to 0-5 on the season after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, but LeBron James still made sure to give credit where it is due despite the loss.

On Instagram, James sent a special message to Anthony Edwards, who led the way for the Timberwolves in their destruction of the Lakers. The young guard exploded for 29 points on 11-of-22 shooting, even making history in the process as the youngest player to reach 400 triples after going 3-of-8 in the game.

James called Edwards a “bad boy” after that incredible display and labeled him a true “Young King.”

LeBron James on Anthony Edwards after big game vs. #Lakers — "He's a bad boy! Young King 🐜 pic.twitter.com/U1vwYdpucz — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) October 29, 2022

Anthony Edwards certainly deserves that high praise from LeBron James. After all, he did make life hard for the King and his Lakers, as they struggled to figure out a way to stop him from getting to the basket.

Not to mention that Edwards has been phenomenal for the Timberwolves not only in the Lakers showdown but throughout the six games they have played so far. The 21-year-old is leading Minnesota with 23.8 points per game on 47.0 percent shooting. He is also averaging 6.8 boards and 4.2 dimes on top of his scoring mark.

The Timberwolves are now 4-2 on the season, thanks in large part to Edwards. As for the Lakers, they can only hope to turn things around after their atrocious start. Sure enough, LeBron is likely hoping that someone from his team (aside from him, of course) steps up like what Edwards is doing for Minnesota.

LA plays the Denver Nuggets next on Sunday next before taking on the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz.