The wait is almost over as the start of the 2023 NBA regular season is just a few short weeks away. The preseason slate has already gotten underway, and every team is now in preparation mode. One team that everyone is always excited to see is the Los Angeles Lakers. The fierce duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis has some new faces around them this year, and the Lakers are hoping to get the mountaintop of the NBA with another championship. Los Angeles recently worked on free throw shooting during practice and it turned into a competitive game, and James and Davis hilariously got heated in the challenge. It's good to see how loose the two players are as the season approaches.

The Lakers did a free throw challenge during practice and things got HEATED 🤣 (via @Lakers)pic.twitter.com/U9MW32YkOA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 6, 2023

The rules of the challenge indicate that if the ball hits rim at all, the player gets less points. That can sometimes be difficult to gauge, and LeBron James and Anthony Davis clearly disagreed on a few calls there. Seeing the two of them in that playful competition will certainly have Lakers fans excited to see them in a real game this season.

Last season, it looked like the Lakers might miss the playoffs for a lot of the year, but Los Angeles turned things on down the final stretch, and they ended up having a good run in the postseason. They showed that they still able to compete with the best of the best, and with some big offseason moves, this team could be very good this year, and they are ready to make some noise.