The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Golden State Warriors in a big Christmas Day matchup. The Lakers have been battling the injury bug this season, and they might be a little short-handed against the Warriors on Christmas. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed on the team’s report, and there’s one new notable addition.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both listed as questionable on the Lakers injury report for their Christmas game against the Warriors, as per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

James has now played in four straight games since being sidelined with a foot injury. Davis suffered an injury scare against the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 15, and he’s been listed with that shoulder injury since even though he hasn’t had to miss any games.

But the one new name that stands out is D’Angelo Russell. Russell apparently has a thumb injury that was alluded to by JJ Redick following the Lakers’ loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Russell came out of the game late in the fourth quarter, headed for the locker room and did not return. Redick mentioned that he was getting either his hand or thumb checked out.

Based on the last couple of games, it’s likely that James and Davis will both play against the Warriors. But Russell is another matter. A firm update on him likely won’t come until sometime before the game. Russell was coming off two strong road performances against the Sacramento Kings before Monday’s game against the Pistons.

In addition to James, Davis and Russell, Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Christian Wood all remain out. Vanderbilt and Wood have yet to make their 2024-25 season debuts.

Prior to the Lakers’ game against the Pistons, Redick acknowledged that there is no new injury update for either Hayes or Wood. He was not asked about Vanderbilt.

The Lakers had won three straight games before the Pistons loss. They have won two straight road games though heading into the big matchup with the Warriors.