Lakers star LeBron James and his son and Bronny James are being sued for a 2022 car crash according to a new report by TMZ. The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles County before the Lakers opening night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Per the report, they’re suing the James’s for unspecified damages.

Per the plaintiffs, April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillen, LeBron and Bronny James crashed into them on a highway in Little Rock, California on November 13, 2022. Per TMZ, who obtained a copy of the lawsuit, Lopez and McGillen sustained injuries requiring further medical attention and said that the car that they were driving at the time lost value due to the accident.

According to DailyMail, the James family has not yet received the filing, and as of now, there is no record of such a filing on the Los Angeles County civil court website.

The news of the lawsuit comes as LeBron and Bronny James made history, becoming the first father-son duo in NBA history to share the floor together. The moment occurred with four minutes left in the second quarter. LeBron and Bronny shared the court together for a few possessions, with the James duo even executing a dribble handoff. Bronny played under three minutes, did not score, and recorded one offensive rebound.

Meanwhile, LeBron James achieved a milestone by suiting up for his 22nd NBA season, joining newly minted Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame guard Vince Carter as the only tow players in history to play 22 seasons. James had 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks in 35 minutes played.

The Lakers will face off against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, October 25th at 10 PM EST. The game will be broadcast national on ESPN.