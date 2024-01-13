LeBron's love for Cleveland runs deep

In LeBron James' long and illustrious career, he's been named to the All-NBA 1st Team a record 13 times. That's as many as 1st Team appearances as Kevin Durant and Wilt Chamberlain have combined for. It's a testament to LeBron's remarkable durability and his night to night excellence over the course of a two-decade-long career that includes four MVP's, four NBA Championships, and nearly 40,000 points. This is all to say that the Los Angeles Lakers star knows a thing or two about what it takes to be recognized as one of the best players in the world at season's end, which is why his congratulatory Instagram post directed to Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett holds significantly more weight than if you or I were to do the same.

Not only does Myles Garrett play for LeBron James' hometown team, the Cleveland Browns, but as LeBron notes in the congratulatory message, Garrett is also a client of Klutch Sports, the sports agency founded by LeBron's best friend Rich Paul, so it's no surprise that LeBron would be eager to send some love from Los Angeles back east to Cleveland.

This marks the third time in Myles Garrett's seven year career that he's been named a 1st Team All-Pro, and he's also a two-time 2nd Team All-Pro as well. This year there's been a groundswell of support for Garrett to capture his first Defensive Player of the Year honor, and if he did, it would be well-deserved, even during a season with no shortage of qualified candidates, most of which are at Garrett's own position — guys like TJ Watt, Micah Parsons, Khalil Mack, Maxx Crosby, and Josh Allen, just to name a handful. However, Myles Garrett was the highest graded edge rusher on Pro Football Focus and the eye-test indicated he was one of the most, if not the most impactful defensive players in the entire league this year.