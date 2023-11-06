A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith emulated LeBron James and Dwyane Wade's legendary dunk photo with the Heat, and James had an awesome reaction

The Philadelphia Eagles grinded out a hard-fought victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, thanks in large part to their star wide receiver duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith both hauling in touchdowns in the game. After Brown found paydirt, he and Smith linked up for an awesome celebration in which they recreated LeBron James and Dwyane Wade's iconic dunk photograph during their time with the Miami Heat.

James and Wade's photo is one of the most famous photos in all of sports, so Brown and Smith did their best to emulate it after a big touchdown in this game for Philadelphia. While Brown didn't actually dunk the football over the field goal post, it was a well-received celebration, with James even chiming in and giving his approval here.

LeBron James reacts to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith recreating his and Dwyane Wade’s iconic photo 🔥 (via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/HohqkDJLUe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 6, 2023

While the celebration may not have panned out as they were hoping for, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith got their point across here, and considering how they got LeBron James' stamp of approval, it's worth labeling this celebration a success. Combine that with the fact that Philly got the win over Dallas, and it was a good day of work at the office for Brown and Smith.

The Eagles have been rolling all season long, and they will be looking to keep up the momentum once they return from their upcoming bye week. While the focus is going to be on continuing to find ways to win football games, maybe Brown and Smith can reach out to James and try to get some help on planning their next celebration considering how much the Los Angeles Lakers legend seemed to like this one.