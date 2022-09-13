Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will go down in history as one of the greatest players to have ever picked up a basketball. As a matter of fact, more than a few folks out there would be willing to strongly argue his case as being the GOAT. Whatever your opinion on this might be, what cannot be denied is that The King is indeed a generational talent.

It’s not all about basketball for the four-time NBA champ, though. Apparently, LeBron’s a pretty good artist, too. The Lakers talisman recently flexed his drawing skills on Instagram, and I must say that it’s pretty impressive:

I mean, it’s no masterpiece, but it’s definitely not bad at all. This would be even more impressive if LeBron drew the great Bart Simpson from his memory without copying anything.

The Lakers star also shared a brief message in his succeeding post, describing how drawing has always been a bit of a passion of his:

“Just messing and doodling around. Miss doing this all the time. Used to be my escape. “Bart got a big a– head though. My bad Bart. Been awhile,” he wrote.

One that you can say for sure is that LeBron James is truly a multi-talented individual. At this point, this isn’t actually that surprising anymore.

As for his basketball, LeBron is facing a tough season ahead with the Lakers. After an utterly disappointing 2021-22 campaign, the Lakers are expected to bounce back this year. They haven’t made too many significant changes on their roster, though, so it remains to be seen if they are actually capable of doing better this time around.