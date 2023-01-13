It’s no secret Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has never been one to shy away from sharing his opinions.

One of the consistent targets of Cuban’s fire is the officiating in the NBA. The critique is rarely positive, and in most cases, the comments result in the league laying down some sort of a fine.

Thursday night was the latest of Mark Cuban’s outbursts, as he used his Twitter page to blast the referees on the supposed lack of foul calls for his superstar player, Luka Doncic.

Stan van gundy is absolutely right. Worst officiated game. Luka gets no respect. Unreal. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 13, 2023

Cuban’s Mavs were on the road to play LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The aforementioned Stan Van Gundy, who was analyzing the game for TNT, didn’t seem to agree with the way Doncic was being officiated. Needless to say, Cuban agreed with Van Gundy’s assessment.

Looking at the box score, it could have been the free-throw disparity that led to hearing the wrath of Cuban. The Mavs shot 17 for the game, while the Lakers shot 27.

If there was a lack of foul calls, it didn’t seem to bother Doncic too much. The perennial MVP candidate finished the game with another triple-douple, totaling 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists.

As noted, this isn’t the first time Cuban has let loose on the officiating, and it’s probably a safe bet to say it won’t be the last. Just last month, Cuban complained about the refs not penalizing Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo for taking too long at the free-throw line during a game between the respective teams.

If the owner wants any comfort, at least his team was able to beat the Lakers in double-overtime by a score of 119-115.