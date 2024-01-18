The opportunities for a successful wager on Lebron James' incredible feat are endless.

Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James is having an impressive display of stats during his 21st season. The Lakers superstar is top-20 in the league in scoring. More impressively, he has accumulated 39,591 career points. Thus, FanDuel released new betting odds for the game James gets to 40,000 points.

LeBron James has countless opportunities to reach 40,000 in the Lakers' February and March matchups

Bettors will achieve the highest rewards if they select James to reach his milestone in early February or late March. FanDuel's highest odds for February include the following:

February 13th vs. the Detroit Pistons: +8500, February 14th at Utah Jazz: +4100, February 22nd vs. the Golden State Warriors: +1400, per FanDuel's NBA Specials.

The odds are even higher if James makes it to March without getting to 40,000:

March 18th vs. the Atlanta Hawks: +9500, March 22nd vs. the Philadelphia 76ers: +11000, March 24th vs. the Indiana Pacers: +12000.

Furthermore, bettors can place a wager on the method of James' basket when he reaches the milestone. A dunk has the highest odds at +850 followed by “Other” at +490 with a free throw being +420. Meanwhile, James is least favored to achieve the record with a layup, coming in at +155.

Regardless of the betting odds, Lebron James' foreseen feat is a historical moment fans will not want to miss. James is already the NBA's all-time points leader, and his record may not ever be broken again.

The four-time NBA champion wants his team to be just as successful if not more successful than he is. Los Angeles is fighting for a top-eight spot in the Western Conference standings. Can Lebron James lead the Lakers to more history during the spring of 2024 amid his impressive stats and achievements?