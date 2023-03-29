Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Bronny James made it to the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game 20 years after his dad LeBron James, and sure enough, the Los Angeles Lakers star couldn’t be prouder of it.

Once again, after Bronny officially made his appearance in the annual event, James took to social media to share how ecstatic he was to see his son play on the same stage. They may have had taken different paths, but they both made it among the top high school ballers in the nation.

After Bleacher Report posted a side by side photo of LeBron from his 2003 appearance in the McDonald’s All-American and Bronny from the 2023 iteration, the Lakers forward shared it on his IG stories and captioned it with two king emojis and a gene emoji.

King genes, indeed.

King genes 🧬 LeBron absolutely loved Bronny's McDonald's All-American Game appearance pic.twitter.com/WomQR0DU3S — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) March 29, 2023

Making things even better for LeBron James, his eldest son showed out in the competition. Bronny made the most of his 19-minute playing time, scoring 15 points off 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc. He also had four assists and two steals, impressing not only the fans in attendance but the whole basketball world.

Of course LeBron was in attendance in the game to cheer for his son. And so when Bronny scored his first bucket, the Lakers forward couldn’t help but get hyped up.

Bronny definitely stood out in the past couple of days. Who could forget his insane dunk contest performance as well? Now, plenty more eyes will be on him as he decides what’s the next step for him.