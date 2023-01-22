The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. LeBron James (questionable) is on the injury report alongside Anthony Davis (out), Lonnie Walker IV (out) and Austin Reaves (out). James is dealing with left ankle soreness after recording 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in a 122-121 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. The question is this: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Cavs?

LeBron James injury status vs. Blazers

Given LeBron James is questionable on the injury report, the assumption is that he won’t be suiting up against Portland in this back-to-back. LeBron has already been inactive for two games this month, but much of the time it’s just a formality.

This is an important matchup between the Lakers and Blazers, with both vying for a playoff berth and within 1.5 games of a spot in the play-in tournament if the season ended today. With that in mind, James may opt to battle through his ailment in order to put his team in a better position to reach the postseason. LeBron was also listed as questionable on the injury report prior to Lakers’ matchup against the Grizzlies and still suited up.

Despite turning 38 years old, LeBron has averaged 33.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.0 steal per game in January, leading L.A. to a 5-3 record in games he’s played. The Lakers are 1-1 without him this month.

With the King averaging 31.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game on 60.0 percent shooting against the Blazers in two meetings this season, Portland has every reason to hope that LeBron does indeed miss the game.

Is LeBron James playing tonight against Portland? We’ll know for sure closer to game time.