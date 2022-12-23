By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

For many current NBA players, LeBron James is the superstar that they looked up to. James was drafted in 2003 and has spent nearly two decades dominating the hardwood. For players such as Los Angeles Lakers teammate Lonnie Walker IV, their generation was in high school or younger when James won his first NBA championship in 2012. As someone who idolized James, Walker never expected he would one day play alongside The King as teammates.

Lakers guard @lonniewalker_4 was a big fan of @KingJames when he was a kid. He tells @RickKamlaSports and @adaniels33 how much of an honor it is to play with LeBron. #LakeShowpic.twitter.com/4bcdCEBBGx — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) December 22, 2022

“I watched ‘More Than A Game’ almost 1,000 times. I watched all his games, always talked about him, always raved about him, always had his back when people tried to talk some smack,” Lonnie Walker said. “Sometimes it hits you, sometimes it doesn’t but for sure an amazing feeling, especially when my friends always ask about it. I begin to think about it and it’s an honor.”

By the time Walker graduated high school, LeBron James had already won three championships, two with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers. They’re teammates now as James continues his pursuit for a fifth ring and Walker has become one of the Lakers most dependable role players.

Now is his 20th season in the NBA, James has shown no signs of slowing down. He’s currently averaging 27.1 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Walker has done well to compliment James in his first season as a Laker to the tune of a career-high 15.5 points on 47.1 percent shooting from the field and 39.7 percent shooting from the three-point line.