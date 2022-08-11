LeBron James reacts to Kings signing ex-Lakers teammate Quinn Cook

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t be any happier for his former teammate Quinn Cook.

For those who missed it, Cook recently signed a one-year deal with the Kings after spending the past 2021-22 season in their G League affiliate. He is reuniting with former Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown, who has officially taken over the head coaching duties of Sacramento this offseason.

On Instagram, James shared his excitement for Cook and wished him the best as he attempts to revive his NBA career.

LeBron James with a show of support for Quinn Cook … 👀 pic.twitter.com/5w3Zbk6NI7 — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) August 11, 2022

Quinn Cook was part of the Lakers’ 2020 championship run. While he didn’t find that much playing time during the bubble playoffs, he was still a reliable backup for the Purple and Gold throughout the campaign. He averaged 5.1 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 44 games (one start) for the team.

The 29-year-old point guard was eventually waived by the Lakers and eventually found himself signing a couple of 10-day contracts with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Now, he is getting another opportunity to prove himself in the NBA level and carve a role with the Kings. Sacramento has a number of guards on the roster, so competition will be tough. Nonetheless, Cook’s familiarity with Brown could be beneficial to him.

Not to mention that he was probably brought to the Kings to provide some much-needed leadership and winning mentality. He is part of two championship runs, after all.

It remains to be seen what kind of role Cook will end up getting in Sac-Town, but sure enough, his good friend in LeBron James will keep cheering and supporting him.