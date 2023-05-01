Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

It may have become repetitive for a while, but there’s nothing quite like the power of nostalgia. After five years, LeBron James and Stephen Curry will soon butt heads in the playoffs once more after the Golden State Warriors booked a slot in the NBA’s elite eight with a 120-100 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday afternoon.

Curry, in particular, was a man on a mission, scoring 50 points — the first-ever 50-point performance in a Game 7 — to lead the way after galvanizing the Warriors with an iconic speech.

Meanwhile, James and the Lakers made the Memphis Grizzlies look like they were the lower-seeded team after demolishing them this past Friday in a closeout win at home.

The Warriors and Lakers have two of the most raucous fanbases around the globe, so this series is sure to pique the imagination of even the most casual NBA fan. Stephen Curry and LeBron James will deservedly garner the most headlines as two of the biggest stars in the league. Even then, there will be plenty of reasons to tune in beyond witnessing a rematch between two stars who competed against each other in the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018.

Among those storylines and narratives, however, which of them will be the most interesting? Can the Dubs avenge their 2021 play-in tournament loss? Can James get another series win over the Warriors after his 2016 heroics? Which unsung hero will end up playing a crucial role in swinging the series?

Here are the three most must-watch storylines in what should be a heated second-round matchup between the Warriors and the Lakers.

Warriors vs. LeBron James: Part V

Of course, no storyline will capture fans’ attention more than this impending rematch between the titans that came to define the NBA in the mid-2010s. As one would recall, the Warriors have gotten three series wins over LeBron James, all in the finals. Meanwhile, James had to move heaven and earth to come back from a 3-1 deficit in 2016, which directly led to the Warriors’ desperation to add Kevin Durant.

The addition of Durant made the Warriors such a lopsided matchup for James, as great of a player as he is. But now in 2023, the matchup between James and the Warriors could not be more even, especially as both teams hit their stride at just the right time against two determined young teams.

The Lakers, on paper, appear to be a tough matchup for the Warriors, as evidenced by the Purple and Gold’s season series victory over the Dubs this past regular season. But regular season results hardly ever matter in the playoffs, especially due to the load management boom.

Thus, it will definitely be interesting to see how this matchup turns out, especially when the banter on Twitter and other social media platforms will be at an all-time high due to the ubiquity of the Warriors and Lakers’ respective fanbases.

Will Anthony Davis fare better against Kevon Looney than Domantas Sabonis?

Kevon Looney is not the flashiest player. He’s not a particularly good shooter, he’s not a particularly high-flyer, and he’s not a particularly imposing rim protector. But what he is is an effective postseason performer, by virtue of his relentlessness on the glass, his ability to hang defensively on the perimeter, and his underrated ability to stifle even the most skilled offensive big men.

Against the Kings, Looney’s performance spawned the religion of the “Loon God” after he held Domantas Sabonis — someone whom many expect to make an All-NBA team — to an uncharacteristic string of games, including a scoreless second half during Game 7.

Thus, it’ll be interesting to see how Anthony Davis fares against Kevon Looney. Davis has had success against the Warriors center in the past, but Looney always steps up in the playoffs.

Even then, Davis’ defense, which was otherworldly during the Grizzlies series, may force the Warriors to play small for stretches to grease the wheels on offense. This could relegate Looney, a postseason hero, to a smaller role than the one he has shown he’s capable of filling against the Kings. It will certainly be fascinating to witness how both coaches handle this chess match as the series progresses.

Role player Russian roulette

Stars grab headlines and, by and large, determine the outcome of playoff series, but role players can help make the lives of everybody on the roster easier. The Lakers are a prime example of how having plenty of quality supporting cast members can prove to be the difference between a team that went 2-10 to start the year, and a team that is now in the second round of the playoffs.

Doling out minutes, however, remains the single-most tricky thing for a coach to handle in the playoffs, as nothing is guaranteed in terms of their production.

Among the Warriors’ supporting cast, it’ll be interesting to see if Jordan Poole can contribute in way more befitting of someone who earned a max contract this past offseason. Gary Payton II and Donte DiVincenzo are sure to provide the Dubs with hustle and some urgency on defense, while Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are two ultimate wildcards.

For the Lakers, they will be hoping that D’Angelo Russell continues to breathe fire, Austin Reaves continues to earn his way onto a huge contract, and Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt keep on making the open shots they’re certain to receive.

In every playoff series, there are always role players that step up to the plate. And it will be fun to witness which unsung hero gets to take center stage this time around.