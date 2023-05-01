Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Draymond Green has nothing but incredible words to describe Stephen Curry, who stepped up big time on Sunday to propel the Golden State Warriors to the Game 7 victory against the Sacramento Kings.

Curry exploded for 50 points on 20-of-38 shooting as the Warriors destroyed the Kings 120-100. Curry also had eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in what could be said as one of the best, if not his greatest performance in NBA Playoffs history.

Even making things more amazing, Curry actually did it on the road where they struggled all season long, and in a tough Golden 1 Center where the crowd was unforgiving. The Warriors sharpshooter broke the record for the most points in a Game 7 in playoff history, and he made it look really easy.

In his postgame presser, Green didn’t hold back as he heaped a ton of praise on Curry and emphasized how special his Warriors teammate is.

“When you have rare situations, rare players do rare things. Steph Curry was that tonight. He was absolutely amazing, he controlled the tempo of the game, he controlled the pace, no turnovers–I think he had one turnover the entire game. He had the ball the whole game. You can tell when he’s locked, his layers of focus, there’s not many defense that can stop him,” Green shared, via NBA.

“Those are the moments that as a fan you can appreciate, as a teammate that’s the guy you want to go to war with.”

"When you have rare situations, rare players do rare things." Draymond Green on Steph Curry following Curry's 50-point Game 7. The Warriors triumphed on the road to advance to the 2nd round. LAL/GSW Game 1: Tuesday, 10pm/et, TNT pic.twitter.com/kOQPUVW1IT — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2023

Draymond Green certainly couldn’t have said it any better. Stephen Curry proved to the whole NBA that no one can stop him when he’s locked in, and while the Kings tried, they just didn’t have enough weapons to counter the Warriors superstar.

For what it’s worth, it’s not only Green who had amazing words to say to Curry. Kevin Durant called his performance legendary, while Damian Lillard couldn’t help but call Curry a “filthy animal” for his scoring explosion. After what they witnessed, who could blame them for such reaction?