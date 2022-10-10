LeBron James teases new LeBron 20s with hilarious video

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is set to release a brand new sneaker this fall called the LeBron 20s, which makes sense since it’s his 20th year in the league.

On Monday, The King posted a hilarious video on IG not only showcasing his new kicks but also providing us all with a bit of comedy:

Some impressive editing skills to whoever put together that clip. We’re referring to the part at the end where LeBron James hops out of the pool with his kicks on. Smooth.

The LeBron 20 is the lightest shoe yet of his signature edition and will celebrate his 20th anniversary in the Association. It’s also the first low-top basketball sneaker in his line.

Jason Petrie, the lead designer for LeBron’s shoes at Nike, had this to say about the design:

“We saw the 20 as a chance to celebrate the next 20 years for LeBron,” says Jason Petrie, Senior Footwear Designer for Men’s Basketball and lead designer of the LeBron line since the Zoom LeBron VII. “The stitched tag inside the tongue says, ‘Designed and Engineered to the Exact Specifications of the Next Generation.’ We took that line seriously as we designed the shoe. We had players like LeBron’s sons Bronny and Bryce in mind. We wanted to get in their heads and learn about what young players were looking for.”

The shoe is made with a modern feel. Younger players are in mind, such as LeBron James’ sons, Bronny and Bryce. Bronny also just signed an endorsement deal with Nike on Monday.