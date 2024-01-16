Los Angeles has pursued Chris Paul in the past.

In the midst of their dismal 2023-24 season so far, the Golden State Warriors are expected to be major players in the trade market ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline. Everyone not named Stephen Curry is reportedly on the table for Golden State, including veteran guard Chris Paul. Should the Warriors trade Chris Paul, the Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as favorites to land the 38-year-old.

According to BetOnline, the Lakers are a +300 to become Paul's next team should the Warriors decide to part ways with him. CP3's former team the Los Angeles Clippers and the reigning Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat are both right behind at +400. The Dallas Mavericks and the Philadelphia 76ers are both at +500 to round out the top five.

This is certainly going to make LeBron James happy. It's no secret that he and Paul are very close friends.

Los Angeles has also tried to pursue Paul in the past. However, when it comes to this year's trade deadline, this is the first time we're hearing of the Chris Paul and the Lakers being linked together.

Nonetheless, the Lakers' pathway to trade for Chris Paul from the Warriors might be a little complicated. It's hard to envision these two fierce rivals in the engaging in a trade that could benefit both sides. Both teams are still desperately trying to salvage what has been a disappointing campaign so far.

If a trade doesn't come to fruition, perhaps the Lakers can land Paul in free agency, in case Golden State moves him to a non-contender, who then buys him out of his contract. That might be the most realistic way CP3 dons a Lakers jersey this season.