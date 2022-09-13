San Antonio Spurs icon Manu Ginobili marked a tremendously special occasion in his career on Saturday after he was named into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. It was a great honor for Ginobili’s decorated career, and it’s no surprise that the stars came out to celebrate this momentous event.

One of the legends who gave Manu his flowers was none other than Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson. The five-time NBA champ took to Twitter to send a heartfelt congratulatory message for Ginobili, who has now joined him in the esteemed Hall of Fame:

“To one of the most unstoppable players to ever play in the NBA, Manu Ginóbili, congratulations on your induction into the Naismith Basketball HOF!” Magic wrote in his tweet.

To one of the most unstoppable players to ever play in the NBA, Manu Ginóbili, congratulations on your induction into the Naismith Basketball HOF! @Hoophall @manuginobili — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 11, 2022

As Magic so aptly put it, Ginobili was indeed a force to be reckoned with during his time in the NBA. Manu was never the most skilled or the most powerful player out there, but there’s no denying that he was integral to the Spurs dynasty that took home no less than four championships to San Antonio.

Speaking of dynasties, Manu Ginobili played alongside two other Spurs legends during his tenure in Tim Duncan and Tony Parker — among others, of course. Both icons were in attendance during Manu’s enshrinement, with Duncan even sharing the stage with his former teammate and good friend. Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was in the building as well, as the event proved to be quite an emotional reunion between some of the most relevant personalities in Spurs franchise history.