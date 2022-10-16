Big things are expected from LeBron James as he enters his 20th year in the NBA this coming season. Unfortunately for him, it doesn’t look like the Los Angeles Lakers have put him in a very good position to try and compete for his fifth championship.

The Lakers made quite a few moves in the offseason, but there’s no denying that there have been a few contentious decisions here and there. An anonymous Eastern Conference scout has spoken out about the team’s current situation as he warned LeBron and Co. about the potential team chemistry headaches they could be facing this coming season (via Ric Bucher of Fox Sports):

“Russell Westbrook, [Patrick Beverley] and Dennis Schröder together is oil and vinegar and oil,” said the scout. “Poor Darvin [Ham, the team’s coach]. He’s got to walk in, cater to LeBron, pump up [Anthony Davis] and get him to play when he doesn’t feel good, all on a team that isn’t very deep.”

For context, this statement was made as various NBA insiders were surveyed about which team in the league has the biggest boom-or-bust potential in 2022-23. Unsurprisingly, the Lakers were right up there as experts question whether or not this roster can productively co-exist throughout a grueling 82-game season.

If it’s any consolation for the Lakers, they actually came second on the said survey. Most league insiders believe that the drama-laden Brooklyn Nets have the biggest potential to implode this coming campaign.

To be honest, though, this could either way for both teams.